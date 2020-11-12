Arizona picked fifth in Pac-12 men's basketball poll, but no Wildcats named all-conference

Live notes as Pac-12 preseason media day happens throughout Thursday:
The Utah football team is one of many across the country to have games cancelled due to COVID-19 and/or contact tracing, which sits close to home with Larry Krystkowiak’s basketgball team.
“I think there’s something to be learned. I don’t think any of us are invisible,” Krystkowiak said. “A lot of the state comes into play. I feel badly for that football squad but I don’t know if anybody’s tried to keep a group of 80 or 100 kids totally safe. It’s really hard.
“We’ve got a small group that I feel comfortable with. We’re keeping our fingers crossed. The moral of the story is you’ve gotta put your guard down, keep your mask up and control what you can control.”
Krystkowiak said he told his players months ago to assume everyone they came into contact with had the virus, a message Utah standout Timmy Allen apparently has internalized.
“We’re basically in quarantine 24/7,” Allen said. “Facemask all the time, take all the precautions you can, be as consistent as you can. Cases are rising so you can’t do much outside schoolwork and get back to the gym and play basketball.
“One case can shut everybody down. … It’s really crazy how everything spreads so fast. We can’t afford to miss multiple games. One case for (a football team) is one game. For us, it can be two to possibly four so we cannot afford that. The best way you can help your team is to be available."
The close voting at the top of the Pac-12 basketball race was no surprise to Oregon coach Dana Altman, whose team was picked to finish third, just behind UCLA and ASU.
“UCLA – they’ve got so many guys back and the depth this year could be a bigger factor,” Altman said. “If anybody gets sick you’re going to have to get other players to step in. ASU is really talented, Stanford has a lot of people back. You know with Arizona, Sean (Miller) will get them playing. They’ll be very competitive.
“I like Colorado, USC’s got some good freshmen, Larry (Krystkowiak) is always tough in Utah. Cal, Washington, Washington State, and then Oregon State's always given us fits over there so it'll be a very competitive year. I think we always prepare for that. We know how tough it is to win week in, week out.”
Saying his return to ASU from the NBA Draft poll was “one of the best fallbacks you could have,” ASU guard Remy Martin said the team he’s returning to have a lot of strengths with the addition of five-star guard Josh Christopher and Marcus Bagley.
“It looks great because we all feed off each other,” Martin said. “Everybody has something to bring to the table.”
ASU coach Bobby Hurley called the Sun Devils a “work in progress” but said scoring wont’ be a problem.
“There’s plenty of points of emphasis that we’re focusing on but one of them doesn’t appear to be the ball going through the basket,” Hurley said. “I think that’s probably the most important thing and basketball in its simplest form you have to be able to score points and I feel very confident about our ability to do that.”
Arizona did not have any players among the 15 selected for the Pac-12's preseason all-league teams released Thursday, though point guard James Akinjo was named honorable mention for receiving at least four votes.
Ten players were named to the first team and five players to the second team, in a format that mirrors the Pac-12's postseason all-league teams. Voting for the preseason teams is done by media who regularly cover the league while voting for the postseason teams is done by the league's 12 coaches.
Here's the full all-conference teams:
First team
Timmy Allen Jr. F Utah
Matt Bradley Jr. G California
Oscar da Silva Sr. F Stanford
Chris Duarte Sr. G Oregon
Remy Martin Sr. G Arizona State
Evan Mobley Fr. F USC
Will Richardson Jr. G Oregon
Chris Smith Sr. G UCLA
Ziaire Williams Fr. F Stanford
McKinley Wright IV Sr. G Colorado
Second team
Isaac Bonton Sr. G Washington State
Tyger Campbell R-So. G UCLA
Josh Christopher Fr. G Arizona State
Ethan Thompson Sr. G Oregon State
Alonzo Verge Jr. Sr. G Arizona State
Honorable mention (received at least four votes): James Akinjo (Jr., Arizona), Evan Battey (Jr., Colorado), Quade Green (Sr., Washington), Jalen Hill (R-Jr., UCLA), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (So., UCLA).
Arizona was picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12 men's basketball race while UCLA edged out ASU and Oregon atop the conference's annual preseason poll released Thursday in advance of its media day.
In a poll of media members who regularly cover the league, ASU was finished second, followed by Oregon, Stanford and then Arizona. The Wildcats return only three reserves from a team that tied for fifth place last season, but have the conference's top-rated recruiting class.
The media has correctly predicted the winner in five of the past seven seasons, counting a prediction of Oregon winning in 2016-17 when the Ducks wound up tied with Arizona for first place.
The full results of the poll, with total points received and first-place votes in parentheses:
1. UCLA (9) 251
2. ASU (5) 246
3. Oregon (7) 241
4. Stanford (1) 209
5. Arizona 173
6. USC (1) 154
7. Colorado 149
8. Utah 131
9. Washington 85
10. California 65
11. Washington State 54
12. Oregon State 36
The Pac-12 is expected to release its preseason all-conference teams later Thursday morning and then hold 30-minute virtual interviews with the head coach and a selected player from each team.
The Pac-12 preseason poll, and the conference's weekly awards are voted on by media while the Pac-12's postseason awards are voted on by the league's 12 head coaches.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!