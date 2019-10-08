Sean Miller, Pac-12 Tournament
Justin Spears / Arizona Daily Star

SAN FRANCISCO -- Arizona was picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12's preseason poll released Tuesday in advance of the conference's media day.

Arizona freshman Nico Mannion was also made one of 10 players named to the league's inaugural preseason all-conference first team. UA guard Josh Green was named to the five-player second team, while center Chase Jeter was honorable mention.

In voting by media members who regularly cover the league, Oregon was picked to finish first but both the Ducks and Colorado received nine first-place votes. 

Washington was picked third, with six first-place votes, while Arizona received two first-place votes. USC, picked fifth, received one first-place vote.

The bottom seven teams were, in order, ASU, OSU, UCLA, Utah, Stanford, WSU and Cal.

The voting among the top four teams was predictably close, and the Pac-12 said it was one of the closest votes it has ever had in the preseason poll. (FWIW, my ballot had the exact same top-four order).

Here's the full result of the poll, with total votes and first-place votes in parentheses. 

1. Oregon 291 (9)

2. Colorado 288 (9)

3. Washington 273 (6)

4. Arizona 263 (2)

5. USC 198 (1)

6. ASU 187 

7. OSU 161

8. UCLA 148

9. Utah 131

10. Stanford 131

11. WSU 47

12. Cal 35

The all-conference preseason teams were added for the first time this season, also voted on by media members who regularly cover the league. The teams:

First team

Tyler Bey, Colorado

CJ Elleby, Washington State

Nico Mannion, Arizona

Remy Martin, ASU

Jaden McDaniels, Washington

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Nick Rakocevic, USC

Isaiah Stewart, Washington

Tres Tinkle, Oregon State

McKinley Wright, Colorado

Second team:

Timmy Allen, Utah

N'Faly Dante, Oregon

Daejon Davis, Stanford

Josh Green, Arizona

Ethan Thompson, Oregon State

Honorable mention (at least four votes received)

Naz Carter, Washington

Quade Green, Washington

Chase Jeter, Arizona

Kylor Kelley, Oregon State

Jonah Mathews, USC

Isaiah Mobley, USC

C.J. Walker, Oregon

The poll was released in advance of the Pac-12's men's basketball media day to be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the conference's studios and offices in the SoMa area of San Francisco.

The Pac-12 Networks is covering the event from noon to 3:15 p.m., while main stage interviews are scheduled to be streamed on Pac-12 Now and Pac-12.com from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Arizona's contingent of coach Sean Miller and freshman guards Nico Mannion and Josh Green is scheduled to appear on the Pac-12 Networks show at 1:30 p.m., while Miller will be shown on the main stage at 3:30 p.m.

Here's how Arizona has done relative to its predicted spot in the Pac-10/12 preseason poll under Miller:

Season prediction finish record (overall) postseason

2018-19 fourth eighth (tie) 8-10 (17-15) none

2017-18 first first 14-4 (27-8) NCAA first round

2016-17 second first (tie) 16-2 (32-3)  NCAA sweet sixteen

2015-16 first fourth 12-6 (25-9) NCAA first round

2014-15 first first 16-2 (34-4) NCAA elite eight

2013-14 first first 15-3 (33-5) NCAA elite eight

2012-13 first second (tie) 12-6 (27-8) NCAA sweet sixteen

2011-12 third fourth 12-6 (23-12) NIT first round.

2010-11 second first 14-4 (30-8) NCAA elite eight

2009-10 fourth fourth 10-8 (16-15) none

