SAN FRANCISCO -- Arizona was picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12's preseason poll released Tuesday in advance of the conference's media day.
Arizona freshman Nico Mannion was also made one of 10 players named to the league's inaugural preseason all-conference first team. UA guard Josh Green was named to the five-player second team, while center Chase Jeter was honorable mention.
In voting by media members who regularly cover the league, Oregon was picked to finish first but both the Ducks and Colorado received nine first-place votes.
Washington was picked third, with six first-place votes, while Arizona received two first-place votes. USC, picked fifth, received one first-place vote.
The bottom seven teams were, in order, ASU, OSU, UCLA, Utah, Stanford, WSU and Cal.
The voting among the top four teams was predictably close, and the Pac-12 said it was one of the closest votes it has ever had in the preseason poll. (FWIW, my ballot had the exact same top-four order).
Here's the full result of the poll, with total votes and first-place votes in parentheses.
1. Oregon 291 (9)
2. Colorado 288 (9)
3. Washington 273 (6)
4. Arizona 263 (2)
5. USC 198 (1)
6. ASU 187
7. OSU 161
8. UCLA 148
9. Utah 131
10. Stanford 131
11. WSU 47
12. Cal 35
The all-conference preseason teams were added for the first time this season, also voted on by media members who regularly cover the league. The teams:
First team
Tyler Bey, Colorado
CJ Elleby, Washington State
Nico Mannion, Arizona
Remy Martin, ASU
Jaden McDaniels, Washington
Payton Pritchard, Oregon
Nick Rakocevic, USC
Isaiah Stewart, Washington
Tres Tinkle, Oregon State
McKinley Wright, Colorado
Second team:
Timmy Allen, Utah
N'Faly Dante, Oregon
Daejon Davis, Stanford
Josh Green, Arizona
Ethan Thompson, Oregon State
Honorable mention (at least four votes received)
Naz Carter, Washington
Quade Green, Washington
Chase Jeter, Arizona
Kylor Kelley, Oregon State
Jonah Mathews, USC
Isaiah Mobley, USC
C.J. Walker, Oregon
The poll was released in advance of the Pac-12's men's basketball media day to be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the conference's studios and offices in the SoMa area of San Francisco.
The Pac-12 Networks is covering the event from noon to 3:15 p.m., while main stage interviews are scheduled to be streamed on Pac-12 Now and Pac-12.com from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Arizona's contingent of coach Sean Miller and freshman guards Nico Mannion and Josh Green is scheduled to appear on the Pac-12 Networks show at 1:30 p.m., while Miller will be shown on the main stage at 3:30 p.m.
Here's how Arizona has done relative to its predicted spot in the Pac-10/12 preseason poll under Miller:
Season prediction finish record (overall) postseason
2018-19 fourth eighth (tie) 8-10 (17-15) none
2017-18 first first 14-4 (27-8) NCAA first round
2016-17 second first (tie) 16-2 (32-3) NCAA sweet sixteen
2015-16 first fourth 12-6 (25-9) NCAA first round
2014-15 first first 16-2 (34-4) NCAA elite eight
2013-14 first first 15-3 (33-5) NCAA elite eight
2012-13 first second (tie) 12-6 (27-8) NCAA sweet sixteen
2011-12 third fourth 12-6 (23-12) NIT first round.
2010-11 second first 14-4 (30-8) NCAA elite eight
2009-10 fourth fourth 10-8 (16-15) none