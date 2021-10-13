 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona picked to finish tied for fourth in Pac-12; Bennedict Mathurin, Azoulas Tubelis honored
editor's pick top story

Arizona picked to finish tied for fourth in Pac-12; Bennedict Mathurin, Azoulas Tubelis honored

  • Updated
University of Arizona vs Washington

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0), top, celebrates with forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) after his game winner from the corner in the in the final seconds against Washington in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., February 27, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

SAN FRANCISCO -—Arizona was picked to finish in a tie for fourth with Oregon State in the Pac-12's official preseason media poll, while Wildcat sophomores Bennedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis received preseason all-league honors.

Mathurin was named to the Pac-12's 10-player first team, while Tubelis was named to the five-player second team.

In a poll of media members who regularly cover the league, UCLA received 32 of 34 possible first-place votes after returning nearly all its key players from a Final Four run last season. Oregon, which loaded up on highly regarded transfers to replace standouts Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi, was chosen second and USC third, despite losing star center Evan Mobley.

Here's the full poll, with total points and first-place votes in parentheses:

Predicted order of finish:

1. UCLA (32) 404

2. Oregon (2) 373

3. USC 320

T4. Arizona 245

T4. Oregon State 245

6. Colorado 235

7. Arizona State 224

8. Washington State 221

9. Stanford 151

10. Utah 105

11. Washington 85

12. California 44

The conference's preseason all-league teams:

First team

Name Yr. Pos. School

Warith Alatishe Sr. F Oregon State

Marcus Bagley So. F Arizona State

Evan Battey Sr. F Colorado

Tyger Campbell Jr. G UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr. Jr. G/F UCLA

Johnny Juzang Jr. G UCLA

Bennedict Mathurin So. G Arizona

Isaiah Mobley Jr. F USC

Will Richardson Sr. G Oregon

Noah Williams Jr. G Washington State

Second team

Name Yr. Pos. School

Boogie Ellis Jr. G USC

Quincy Guerrier Jr. F Oregon

De'Vion Harmon Jr. G Oregon

Jarod Lucas Jr. G Oregon State

Azuolas Tubelis So. F Arizona

HONORABLE MENTION (received votes from eight-or-more members of the media): Efe Abogidi (So., WSU); Daejon Davis (Gr., WASH); Jaiden Delaire (Sr., STAN); Harrison Ingram (Fr., STAN); Jabari Walker (So., COLO); Peyton Watson (Fr., UCLA).

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Updated odds on the Heisman Trophy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News