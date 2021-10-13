Arizona picked to finish tied for fourth in Pac-12; Bennedict Mathurin, Azoulas Tubelis honored

SAN FRANCISCO -—Arizona was picked to finish in a tie for fourth with Oregon State in the Pac-12's official preseason media poll, while Wildcat sophomores Bennedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis received preseason all-league honors.

Mathurin was named to the Pac-12's 10-player first team, while Tubelis was named to the five-player second team.

In a poll of media members who regularly cover the league, UCLA received 32 of 34 possible first-place votes after returning nearly all its key players from a Final Four run last season. Oregon, which loaded up on highly regarded transfers to replace standouts Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi, was chosen second and USC third, despite losing star center Evan Mobley.

Here's the full poll, with total points and first-place votes in parentheses:

Predicted order of finish:

1. UCLA (32) 404

2. Oregon (2) 373

3. USC 320