Arizona posts fifth-best APR score among Pac-12 men's basketball programs

Arizona posted the fifth-best four-year Academic Progress Rate in the Pac-12 in men's basketball at 980 while football improved from 952 to 966, ninth best in the conference.
The Wildcats also posted a one-year APR of 980 in 2018-19 for men's basketball, but its overall four-year number rose from 960 to 980 because its 906 score in 2014-15 dropped off.
Both the football and men's basketball scores were well above the NCAA’s penalty zone of 930, along with the scores of all other Arizona sports. Men’s cross country recorded a perfect four-year APR of 1,000 while six other programs recorded 1,000 scores for 2018-19: Women’s basketball, softball, soccer, men’s tennis, women’s golf and women’s cross-country.
The APR is a measure of both retention and eligibility, with credit given for players who leave early but sign pro contracts. Each player can earn one point for returning and one point for staying eligible each semester and the APR score is the "batting average" of those scores multiplied by 1000 (explained in detail here).
In men's basketball, Washington recorded a perfect 1,000 score while UCLA critically moved away from the 930 line, going from 933 last season to 945.
The men's basketball rankings in the Pac-12 for the four-year APR scores:
1. Washington 1000
2. Stanford 998
3. ASU 995
4. OSU 981
5. Arizona 980
6. USC 967
7. Colorado 961
8. Cal 960
9. Oregon 959
10. WSU 959
11. Utah 946
12. UCLA 945
