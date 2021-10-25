 Skip to main content
Arizona posts highlights of 'secret scrimmage' against Saint Mary's
Due to an NCAA rule, neither fans nor media were allowed to attend Saturday's scrimmage between Arizona and Saint Mary's, but UA sent its own photographer and videographer.

On Monday, the school posted some video highlights that featured Christian Koloko (35), Benn Mathurin (0), Kerr Kriisa (25), Kim Aiken (24), Dalen Terry (4) and Justin Kier (5). Pelle Larsson (3) was on the sidelines but didn't appear to be playing in any of the clips that were shown (he's expected back soon, possibly for UA's Nov. 9 season opener, after breaking a foot in August).

UA did not release any stats or other details about the scrimmage. 

Arizona will soon face two of the five players named to the Associated Press' preseason all-American team, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn and UCLA wing Johnny Juzang.

The Wildcats will play at Illinois on Dec. 11, completing a series that began at McKale Center early in the 2019-20 season, while the Wildcats will open the 18-game portion of the Pac-12 schedule by playing at UCLA on Dec. 30.

Others named to the AP all-American team included Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (a onetime UA recruiting target), Villanova point guard Collin Gillespie and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

FWIW, the ballot I sent to the AP included Timme, Cockburn, Juzang and Gillespie but had Michigan's Hunter Dickinson instead of Jackson-Davis.

Phoenix-based AP writer John Marshall posted a national preview of the Wildcats.

