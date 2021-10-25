Arizona posts highlights of 'secret scrimmage' against Saint Mary's

Due to an NCAA rule, neither fans nor media were allowed to attend Saturday's scrimmage between Arizona and Saint Mary's, but UA sent its own photographer and videographer.

On Monday, the school posted some video highlights that featured Christian Koloko (35), Benn Mathurin (0), Kerr Kriisa (25), Kim Aiken (24), Dalen Terry (4) and Justin Kier (5). Pelle Larsson (3) was on the sidelines but didn't appear to be playing in any of the clips that were shown (he's expected back soon, possibly for UA's Nov. 9 season opener, after breaking a foot in August).

UA did not release any stats or other details about the scrimmage.