Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes talks positioning with Arizona Wildcats forward Sam Thomas (14) during the first University of Arizona women's basketball practice at McKale Center, Sept. 28, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats open the team's season Nov. 9 against Idaho State.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona is proposing a new grade-point average bonus structure for the contract of women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes, after the Arizona Board of Regents held a long discussion at June meeting over whether the floor was too low.

Barnes, who will be paid $400,000 next season under an otherwise approved contract that now runs through 2023-24, now would receive a $30,000 bonus only if her players average at least a 3.30 GPA and a $15,000 bonus for a GPA between 3.0 and 3.29.

The previous terms proposed paying Barnes $30,000 for a 3.10 GPA and $15,000 for a GPA between 2.70 and 3.09. The new proposal also adds a level where Barnes would earn $7,500 for a GPA between 2.80-2.99.

However, the bonus structure for the Wildcats’ Academic Progress rating remains unchanged. Barnes will be paid $10,000 if the four-year rolling average score is at least 971, which is below UA’s most recent score of 987, and $15,000 if it is a perfect 1,000.

During ABOR’s June meeting, Regent Lyndel Manson expressed concern about Barnes’ “significant” salary leap from $235,000 to $400,000 as well as the bonus structures for team GPA and Academic Progress Ratings.

The UA women’s team posted a team GPA of 3.19 in 2017-18, which was enough to have qualified Barnes for a $30,000 bonus before but now would qualify only for $15,000.

“I am someone who is loath to pay bonuses for being below the status quo,” Manson said.

Manson’s comments sparked a 20-minute discussion in which the Regents considered bringing the issue back the next day, then ultimately voted to remove the academic incentives entirely, giving UA athletic director Dave Heeke a chance to rework them in time for Thursday’s meeting.

The Regents approved all other terms of the contract at their June meeting, including a retention structure that effectively raises Barnes' salary by $25,000 every season she stays at UA, up to $500,000 in 2023-24.

There is no listing for "legal advice or discussion" regarding UA men's basketball on the agenda for this meeting, as has been the case in previous meetings.

