Arizona pulls out 67-56 win over ASU at McKale Center despite shooting just 32.2%

With an offense that sputtered uncharacteristically much of the time Saturday at McKale Center, Arizona instead pulled out a 67-56 win over ASU mostly on the other end.
Stuck in a 32-32 tie at halftime after shooting just 24.1% in the first half, Arizona held ASU to just 25.0% shooting in the second half while prompting ASU into 17 turnovers, occasionally using a full-court press to trip the Sun Devils up.
Arizona shot just 32.2% for the game, but held ASU overall to 32.5%. The Wildcats also outrebounded the Sun Devils 46-41 overall, while scoring 13 second-chance points off 17 offensive rebounds.
Center Christian Koloko led the way on both sides of the court, with 12 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. His performance was the first time an Arizona player had had at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks during three different games since Loren Woods did it four times in 1999-2000.
It was also the first time and Arizona player had a 10-10-5 effort in a conference game since Jordan Hill did it against Washington in 2007-08 with 25 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks.
Bennedict Mathurin added 14 points while reserve center Oumar Ballo had 12 points and five rebounds. But Mathurin shot just 5 of 16 overall, while guard Kerr Kriisa was 2 for 8 and forward Azoulas Tubelis, back in the starting lineup after spraining his ankle on Jan. 20, was 2 for 9.
The win moved Arizona to 17-2 and 7-1 in the Pac-12, with a quick rematch against UCLA up next on Thursday at McKale Center. ASU dropped to 6-12 and 2-6.
Thanks to their poor shooting, Arizona remained in a 32-32 tie at halftime and didn’t pull away at all until the final eight minutes of the game.
Leading just 50-48 with eight minutes left, Arizona went on a 10-0 run that still wasn’t easy: Ballo made a basket off an offensive rebound while later hitting two free throws, and Pelle Larsson banked in a 3-pointer before Justin Kier made a three-point play after drawing a foul on a layup.
The game was tied 32-32 at halftime but after ASU’s Jay Heath made a 3-pointer to put the Sun Devils up 32-32, Mathurin scored six points all by himself over the next four minutes to give UA its first leads of the game. He had a dunk, a layup and hit 2 of 3 free throws when he was fouled on a 3-point attempt.
Then Kriisa broke his 0-for-16 shooting streak with a 3-pointer, giving UA a 41-37 lead wit 15:25 left in the game. He made his last shot (a 3-pointer) at Cal but missed all 12 shots, nine of them from 3, at UCLA and first four shots on Saturday, all from 3-point range.
While Heath hit another 3 to give ASU a 44-43 lead with 12:31 to go, Mathurin scored in the paint and Tubelis drove down the left side and scored after a dish from Kriisa, giving UA a 47-44 lead heading into the second media timeout of the half.
Kriisa later made a wide-open 3 to put UA up 50-46 and the Wildcats carried a 52-48 lead into the final eight minutes. At that point, UA had held ASU to just 30.0% shooting in the second half while hitting 42.1% on the other end.
In the first half, the Wildcats shot just 24.1% and missed all 13 3-pointers they took but managed to pull into a tie at 32 entering halftime.
The Wildcats managed it by making 18 of 21 free throws, scoring 13 more points at the line than ASU did in making 5 of 10. ASU also committed 11 turnovers that led to six UA points.
But the Wildcats couldn't buy a shot, even some relatively uncontested ones. In the first half, Mathurin went 2 for 10, Azuolas Tubelis went 1 for 5, Dalen Terry was 1 for 4 and Kriisa was 0 for 4 while taking all 3-pointers.
Arizona tied the game at 20 with 7:33 on a pair of free throws by Mathurin but two more 3-pointers from Horne gave ASU a 28-20 lead entering the final four minutes of the half, when UA was still shooting just 4 of 24 from the field (16.7%).
The Wildcats managed to rebound nine of their missed shots but scored only five-second chance points while they continued to miss, and picked up only 10 defensive rebounds while ASU outrebounded them overall 21-19.
In the first half, DJ Horne led ASU offensively with 15 points in the first half while making 5 of 8 3s, then finished with 17. He entered the game leading the Pac-12 in made 3-pointers (2.65) and surpassed that number eight minutes into the game.
The Wildcats did begin to look like their normal selves late in the first half, however. Oumar Ballo made a three-point play with 3:09 left after drawing a foul on a layup, and later tied it up at 32 by hitting 1 of 2 free throws with 22 seconds left after rebounding a missed 3-pointer from Mathurin and picking up a foul.
The Wildcats hit just one of their first 11 field goals but stayed close to ASU by going to the line and helping force six ASU turnovers over the first five minutes in part by deploying a full-court press.
But Horne's 3 of 4 3s-point shooting through the first eight minutes helped put ASU ahead 15-8 with 12:53 left in the first half.
A layup from Ballo and two free throws from Pelle Larsson pulled UA within 18-14 midway through the half, while a goaltending call on a layup attempt by Tubelis and a layup from Mathurin tied the game at 18 before Horne kicked in the Sun Devils into gear again.
Tubelis started Saturday’s game after playing 14 minutes off the bench Tuesday at UCLA because of the ankle sprain he suffered on Jan. 20 at Stanford. ASU forward Alonzo Gaffney also started but wore a protective mask after suffering a facial fracture on Monday at USC.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe