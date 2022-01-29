Arizona pulls out 67-56 win over ASU at McKale Center despite shooting just 32.2%

The win moved Arizona to 17-2 and 7-1 in the Pac-12, with a quick rematch against UCLA up next on Thursday at McKale Center. ASU dropped to 6-12 and 2-6.

Thanks to their poor shooting, Arizona remained in a 32-32 tie at halftime and didn’t pull away at all until the final eight minutes of the game.

Leading just 50-48 with eight minutes left, Arizona went on a 10-0 run that still wasn’t easy: Ballo made a basket off an offensive rebound while later hitting two free throws, and Pelle Larsson banked in a 3-pointer before Justin Kier made a three-point play after drawing a foul on a layup.

The game was tied 32-32 at halftime but after ASU’s Jay Heath made a 3-pointer to put the Sun Devils up 32-32, Mathurin scored six points all by himself over the next four minutes to give UA its first leads of the game. He had a dunk, a layup and hit 2 of 3 free throws when he was fouled on a 3-point attempt.

Then Kriisa broke his 0-for-16 shooting streak with a 3-pointer, giving UA a 41-37 lead wit 15:25 left in the game. He made his last shot (a 3-pointer) at Cal but missed all 12 shots, nine of them from 3, at UCLA and first four shots on Saturday, all from 3-point range.