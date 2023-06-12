Arizona and Purdue have finalized a two-year series that will begin in Indianapolis next Dec. 16 and is expected to continue in 2024-24 at Las Vegas.
UA said only that a series of neutral site games going forward is possible.
Adding Purdue gives the Wildcats a fifth high-major non-conference opponent next season and a second consensus top-five preseason opponent after Duke. The Wildcats are also scheduled to face Michigan State, Wisconsin and Alabama next season before Pac-12 play begins after Christmas.
Arizona hasn't played Purdue since losing 89-64 to the Boilermakers to finish its disastrous 0-3 showing in the 2017-18 Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas, after which the Wildcats dropped from No. 2 to completely out of the Associated Press Top 25.
Arizona's 2023-24 tentative schedule to date:
Nov. 6 Morgan State at McKale Center
Nov. 10 at Duke
Nov 12 at Southern
Nov. 19 low-major TBA at McKale Center
Nov. 23 Michigan State, at Thousand Palms, Calif., 2:30 p.m. (Fox)
Dec. 9. Wisconsin, at McKale Center
Dec. 16 Purdue, at Indianapolis
Dec. 20 Alabama, at Phoenix
NOTE: Most times/TV and all Pac-12 games TBA. All Pac-12 games will be played after Christmas in 2023-24.