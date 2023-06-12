Arizona and Purdue have finalized a two-year series that will begin in Indianapolis next Dec. 16 and is expected to continue in 2024-24 at Las Vegas.

UA said only that a series of neutral site games going forward is possible.

Adding Purdue gives the Wildcats a fifth high-major non-conference opponent next season and a second consensus top-five preseason opponent after Duke. The Wildcats are also scheduled to face Michigan State, Wisconsin and Alabama next season before Pac-12 play begins after Christmas.

Arizona hasn't played Purdue since losing 89-64 to the Boilermakers to finish its disastrous 0-3 showing in the 2017-18 Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas, after which the Wildcats dropped from No. 2 to completely out of the Associated Press Top 25.

Arizona's 2023-24 tentative schedule to date:

Nov. 6 Morgan State at McKale Center

Nov. 10 at Duke

Nov 12 at Southern

Nov. 19 low-major TBA at McKale Center

Nov. 23 Michigan State, at Thousand Palms, Calif., 2:30 p.m. (Fox)

Dec. 9. Wisconsin, at McKale Center

Dec. 16 Purdue, at Indianapolis

Dec. 20 Alabama, at Phoenix