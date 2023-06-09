Arizona and Purdue are finalizing a two-year series that would give Wildcat center Oumar Ballo the chance to face off against college basketball's reigning national player of the year, 7-4 center Zach Edey, next season.

College Hoops today first reported Friday that Purdue and UA would meet in a Dec. 16 game at Indianapolis next season, while the teams are also expected to play in Las Vegas during the 2024-25 season and complete what would be a semi-neutral home-and-home series.

Adding Purdue would give the Wildcats a fifth high-major non conference opponent next season and a second consensus Top 5 preseason opponent after Duke. The Wildcats are also scheduled to face Michigan State, Wisconsin and Alabama next season before Pac-12 play begins after Christmas.

Arizona hasn't played Purdue since losing 89-64 to the Boilermakers to finish its disastrous 0-3 showing in the 2017-18 Battle 4 Atlantis at Nassau, Bahamas, after which the Wildcats dropped from No. 2 to completely out of the Associated Press Top 25.

Purdue also beat UA in what became Lute Olson's final game as head coach, 72-63 in the first round of the 2007 NCAA Tournament at New Orleans. Arizona is 5-7 overall against Purdue, last beating the Boilermakers 79-66 in the 2001-02 season at Anaheim, Calif.

Arizona's 2023-24 tentative schedule to date:

Nov. 6 Morgan State, at McKale Center

Nov. 10 at Duke

Nov 12 at Southern

Nov. 19 low-major opponent TBA, at McKale Center

Nov. 23 Michigan State, at Thousand Palms, Calif., 2:30 p.m. (Fox)

Dec. 9. Wisconsin, at McKale Center

Dec. 16 Purdue, at Indianapolis*

Dec. 20 Alabama, at Phoenix

*not official