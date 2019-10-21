Arizona was ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press' Top 25 preseason poll, the second-highest ranking among Pac-12 teams.
The Wildcats haven't been ranked since they were No. 15 in both the AP media poll and USA Today coaches poll at the end of the 2017-18 season, breaking a string of six straight preseason appearances last October.
Oregon was ranked No. 15 in the 2019-20 preseason poll, while two other UA opponents appeared: Gonzaga at No. 8 and Baylor at 16.
Washington picked up the most votes among unranked teams, while Colorado was right behind in what was effectively the No. 27 overall spot. USC also picked up two votes.
The close bunching of Pac-12 teams behind Oregon was consistent with the top of the Pac-12's official preseason poll, in which the top four teams were separated by just 28 points. Except in the Pac-12 poll, Arizona was picked fourth, with Colorado second and Washington third.
FWIW, in my AP Top 25 ballot, Oregon was 15, Colorado was 22 and Washington was 25. (Arizona was among a group of teams just outside the Top 25.)