Dalen Terry

Corona del Sol's Dalen Terry (#42) goes up for a shot against Cesar Chavez's Isaac Williams (#44) during their 6A Conference semifinals game on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

 The Arizona Republic

Arizona announced Thursday it has received the letter-of-intent for four-star Tempe guard Dalen Terry by welcoming him on Twitter.

Terry signed the letter on Wednesday night, toward the end of the first signing day of the fall signing period.

With Terry as his first signee of the 2020 class, UA coach Sean Miller said he expects to add about five players in total by the spring. The Wildcats are scheduled to lose at least their four seniors and could have multiple early departures next spring.

