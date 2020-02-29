Arizona recruiting target Ziaire Williams leads Sierra Canyon past Mater Dei in section title game

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Before Ziaire Williams came out of the Sierra Canyon locker room for a short postgame interview, we were warned.

"No recruiting questions," a team official said. "Everybody got it?"

OK, then. It wasn't really an appropriate time to ask Williams about recruiting anyway, with the Arizona target having scored 25 points to lead Sierra Canyon to the CIF Southern Section Open Division championship against Mater Dei on Friday night at the Pyramid.

The look on his face in the half-hour or so after the game, and the comments he made, clearly suggested Williams was all about the moment, anyway.

Oh, and also the box score line: He had 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting, 5-for-6 free throws, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block with only one turnover.

As a 6-foot-8 point forward of sorts.

"I was trying to whatever it takes to win -- rebound, score, find the open man, just whatever it takes," Williams said, still grinning long after the photos had been taken and trophies handed out. "I've been waiting for this game my whole high school career so that was definitely where the motivation came from. But we just got it done. It was definitely a team effort for sure."