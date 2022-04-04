Arizona recruiting targets Matas Buzelis, Tyrese Proctor join international Hoop Summit team

Buzelis, a 6-10 forward from the Chicago area who has Lithuanian roots, and Proctor, a 6-4 Australian guard for the NBA Global Academy, are among the six class of 2023 players Arizona has been known to offer so far.

The Wildcats have received two commitments already from the class of 2023, from guards Kylan Boswell and KJ Lewis, though both have been considering skipping their senior season and enrolling at Arizona this fall.

Other 2023 players Arizona offered scholarships to included Oregon forward Mookie Cook, who committed to Oregon last week, and Southern California shooting guard Dusty Stromer, who has narrowed his choices down to Arizona, Houston, Gonzaga and UCLA.

The Hoop Summit game will be played for the first time since 2019, though it has not announced any television coverage.

Former UA guards Nico Mannion and Josh Green played in the 2019 game, before spending the 2019-20 season at Arizona.

The "Way Too Early" 2022-23 Top 25s are beginning to roll in, despite some very significant questions with many teams about who is coming back, and Sporting News has Arizona at No. 13 (and UCLA at No. 2).

