After missing out on former Marana High School star D'Marco Dunn after his 2019 move to Fayetteville, North Carolina and 2020 decision to play for the Tar Heels, the Arizona Wildcats may yet have a chance to bring him back to his native state.

According to the Portal Report, Dunn listed Arizona as one of 16 schools who have contacted him since entering the transfer portal.

Born in Sierra Vista, the 6-5 Dunn attended Marana for his freshman and sophomore years before moving to Fayetteville in 2019, then signing with the Tar Heels after leading Westover High School to a 41-3 record in two seasons.