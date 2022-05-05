Arizona reportedly finalizing game with Indiana in Las Vegas on Dec. 10

Arizona and Indiana are finalizing plans to play on Dec. 10 at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, according to FanDuel.

A contract has not been signed but talks are moving toward it happening, a source told the Star.

The Wildcats have the weekend of Dec. 9-11 open and still have several spots to fill on their 2022-23 nonconference schedule. Such a game would also fit within the new Pac-12-ACC-Big 10 alliance that was intended to include men's and women's basketball.

So far, UA's schedule looks like this until New Year's, after which the yet-to-be announced final 18 Pac-12 games will be played:

Nov. 7 NAU

Nov. 11 Southern

Nov. 21-23 Maui Invitational (Bracket TBA. Other teams: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State, Texas Tech).

Dec. 1 at Utah

Dec. 4 California

Dec. 17 Tennessee

Notes:

-- Nov. 8 will be a mandatory day off for Election Day, so the Wildcats will open against NAU on Nov. 7.

-- Arizona will not host Stanford and will not play at Colorado in 2022-23 because of the Pac-12's unbalanced 20-game schedule.

