The Arizona Wildcats have reportedly picked up another top Lithuanian player, 6-8 forward Paulius Muraskas.

A day after Arizona announced the signing of Lithuanian big man Motiejus Krivas, Eurohopes.com reported that the Wildcats have picked up a commitment from fellow countryman Paulius Muraskas.

Lithuania news site 15min reported last month that Muraskas would head to Arizona, quoting sources saying it was a done deal and only a matter of time before it became official. European prospects and their clubs often wait until after their club seasons are over until a college commitment is announced.

However, Arizona has not confirmed the addition of Muraskas, as it did Tuesday with Krivas.

A 6-8 forward ranked No. 13 among Europe's top prospects born in 2004, one spot below UA rising sophomore Henri Veesaar, Muraskas played for Litekabelis in the same Lithuanian league that Krivas played in.