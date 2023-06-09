Arizona and Purdue are working to finalize a Dec. 16 game in Indianapolis, potentially giving the Wildcats a fifth high-major non conference opponent next season.

The proposed game, first reported by College Hoops Today, would give Oumar Ballo and UA's deep crew of big men a chance to face off against 7-4 Purdue center Zach Edey, last season's national player of the year. After Edey opted to return to Purdue next season, the Boilermakers became a consensus Top 5 preseason pick next season.

The Purdue game is likely be part of a two-year, semi-neutral series in which the Boilermakers and Wildcats would also play in Las Vegas during the 2024-25 season.

Arizona hasn't played Purdue since losing 89-64 to the Boilermakers to finish its disastrous 0-3 run in the 2017-18 Battle 4 Atlantis. Purdue beat UA in what became Lute Olson's final game as head coach, 72-63 in the first round of the 2007 NCAA Tournament at New Orleans.

Arizona is 5-7 overall against Purdue, last beating the Boilermakers 79-66 in the 2001-02 season at Anaheim, Calif.

Arizona's 2023-24 schedule at this point:

Nov. 6 Morgan State at McKale Center

Nov. 10 at Duke

Nov 12 at Southern

Nov. 19 low-major TBA at McKale Center

Nov. 23 Michigan State, at Thousand Palms, Calif., 2:30 p.m. (Fox)

Dec. 9. Wisconsin, at McKale Center

Dec. 16 Purdue, at Indianapolis*

Dec. 20 Alabama, at Phoenix

*not official