Arizona has emerged as one of three possible new landing spots for North Carolina transfer guard Caleb Love along with Gonzaga and Texas, according to 247 Sports.

A three-year starter for the Tar Heels who considered Arizona under then-coach Sean Miller out of high school, Love announced he would transfer from North Carolina in March and committed to Michigan two weeks later. But then he decommitted from Michigan last week and his recruitment has been mostly behind the scenes since then.

But, quoting unnamed sources, 247 Sports' Eric Bossi reported that Texas had been involved the longest with Arizona "right on its heels," and that Gonzaga emerged a bit last weekend.

"From the sounds of it, the race between those programs is a pretty tight one but the decision could be coming in the near future," Bossi wrote. "The word is that Love would like to be on campus for the start of any summer workouts. As for visits, there has still been no word about anything being set or if he will even need to take them before making a decision."

The Wildcats have been expected to pursue a guard for what will likely be their last addition for next season, while Love could immediately become their leading scorer. The Wildcats otherwise have been expected to start rising Kylan Boswell and Alabama transfer Jaden Bradley at the two guard spots.

While starting 32 of 33 games last season at UNC, Love led the Tar Heels in scoring with an average of 16.7 points. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 37.5% overall from the field and 29.9% from 3-point range.

Love shot 45.5% from two-point range and drew 3.9 fouls per 40 minutes played, while hitting free throws at a 75.6% rate.

Love's Instagram bio indicates he has been working with the Priority Sports agency.

As of now, Arizona has 11 players on for its projected 2023-24 roster:

Number Player Yr. Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Hometown (previous team)

0 Keshad Johnson Sr. 6-7 225 Oakland (San Diego State)

1 Filip Borovicanin So. F 6-9 185 Belgrade, Serbia (KK Beko)

3 Pelle Larsson Sr.. G 6-5 215 Nacka, Sweden (Utah)

4 Kylan Boswell So. G 6-2 195 Champaign, Ill. (Compass Prep)

11 Oumar Ballo R-Sr. C 7-0 260 Koulikoro, Mali (Gonzaga)

13 Henri Veesaar So. F 6-10 200 Tallin, Estonia (Real Madrid 2)

44 Dylan Anderson So. F 7-0 235 Gilbert (Perry HS)

TBA KJ Lewis Fr. G 6-4 185 El Paso (Duncanville, Texas, HS)

TBA Jaden Bradley So. G 6-3 185 Rochester, N.Y. (North Carolina)

TBA Motiejus Krivas Fr. C 7-2 250 Kaunas, Lithuania (Zalgiris 2)

TBA Paulius Murauskas Fr. F 6-8 220 Kaunas, Lithuania (Leitkabelis)

15 Grant Weitman* Sr.. G 6-4 205 Tucson (Salpointe HS)

24 Luke Champion* R-Jr. F 6-8 205 Suwanee, Ga. (Missouri Western State)

33 Will Menaugh* Jr. F 6-10 245 Tucson (Catalina Foothills HS)

42 Luc Krystkowiak* R-Jr. G 6-4 195 Salt Lake City, Utah (Irvine Valley College)