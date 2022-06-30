 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona reportedly 'trending heavily as favorite' for five-star 2023 forward Kwame Evans Jr.

  Updated
UA Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo 2021

Arizona is now the "presumed frontrunner" for five-star 2023 forward Kwame "KJ" Evans Jr., according to On3.com.

Having already visited Arizona earlier this month, Evans told On3 that he plans to make a decision in August before starting his senior season at Montverde Academy of Florida.  On3 said Arizona has been "trending heavily as the favorite" to land Evans since late May (Evans retweeted a link to the On3 story).

When asked about his top four choices, which also include Oregon, Auburn and Kentucky, Evans said he had a "great relationship" with UA coach Tommy Lloyd.

"When he offered me, he came down to see me so that was really cool to do that," Evans told On3. "He breaks down my game a lot, telling me what I need to be better on. I feel like it's a good fit over there for me as well."

Five-star 2023 forward Mookie Cook, once a target of Arizona's, announced on Instagram that he is decommitting from the Ducks.

Cook initially picked the Ducks over Gonzaga and Kentucky on March 31, and it's unclear if UA will pursue him again. Arizona already has 2023 commitments from Kylan Boswell and KJ Lewis, while the Wildcats also offered a scholarship to 2023 Gilbert Perry forward Cody Williams earlier this month.

