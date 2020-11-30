 Skip to main content
Arizona reschedules NAU game to Dec. 7 at McKale Center
  • Updated
Arizona-Northern Arizona

Arizona forward Ira Lee (11) loses the race to a loose ball to Northern Arizona forward Brooks DeBisschop (22) in the first half of their early season game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona announced Monday it has rescheduled its NAU game for Dec. 7 at McKale Center, with tip at 7 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks.

UA and NAU signed a three-year contract to have the Lumberjacks become the Wildcats' opening day opponent for the next three seasons, but the scheduled opener this season on Nov. 25 was postponed when the Lumberjacks had a positive COVID test within their program.

Barring further COVID issues, the rescheduled game will now have the Wildcats playing four games over an eight-day period: Their Pac-12 opener on Wednesday against Colorado, a nonconference game against Northern Colorado on Saturday, the NAU game on Dec. 7 and a game with Bakersfield on Dec. 9.

Here's Arizona's schedule as of now:

Nov. 25: NAU -- Postponed to Dec. 7

Nov. 27: GRAMBLING, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks). Arizona 74, Grambling 55.

Nov. 29: UTEP - CANCELED

Dec. 2: COLORADO, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 5: NORTHERN COLORADO, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 7: NAU, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 9: CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 16: CAL BAPTIST, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 19: at Stanford, time TBA (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 22: MONTANA, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 31: at Washington, time and TV TBA

Jan. 2: at Washington State, time and TV TBA

Jan. 7: USC, time and TV TBA

Jan. 9: UCLA, time and TV TBA

Jan. 14: at Oregon State, time and TV TBA

Jan. 16: at Oregon, time and TV TBA

Jan. 21: at Arizona State, time and TV TBA

Jan. 28: STANFORD, time and TV TBA

Jan. 30: CALIFORNIA, time and TV TBA

Feb. 4: at Utah, time and TV TBA

Feb. 6: at Colorado, time and TV TBA

Feb. 11: OREGON STATE, time and TV TBA

Feb. 13: OREGON, time and TV TBA

Feb. 18: at UCLA, time and TV TBA

Feb. 20: at USC, time and TV TBA

Feb. 25: WASHINGTON STATE, time and TV TBA

Feb. 27: WASHINGTON, time and TV TBA

March 6: ARIZONA STATE, time and TV TBA

* Southwest Classic multi-team event

