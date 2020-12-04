Arizona reschedules postponed Colorado game for Dec. 28 at McKale Center

The Arizona-Colorado game originally scheduled to be played Wednesday has been moved to Dec. 28 at McKale Center.
The Buffaloes were forced to pull out of what would have been the Pac-12 opener for both teams Wednesday because two positive tests and related contact-tracing left them short enough players.
Arizona's Pac-12 opener is now scheduled to be at Stanford on Dec. 19, but that game will be postponed or moved to a site that is not yet determined because of a Santa Clara County health order prohibiting practices and games until at least Dec. 21.
The Cardinal remained in North Carolina after finishing play in the Maui Invitational this week and is attempting to find nonconference games in that area this month.
So far, none of Arizona's games have been played as originally scheduled though the Wildcats managed to get in a Nov. 29 win over Grambling State. That game was part of a substitute multi-team event after the Wildcats pulled out of the NIT Season Tip-Off, which was canceled later anyway.
The Wildcats are scheduled to face Eastern Washington on Saturday, with the Eagles being a late substitution for Northern Colorado, which had announced a COVID-related pause on Nov. 25.
Here's the latest look at Arizona's ever-changing schedule:
ARIZONA'S 2020-21 MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Nov. 25: NAU — POSTPONED
Nov. 27: ARIZONA 75, GRAMBLING STATE 55
Nov. 29: UTEP — POSTPONED
Wednesday: COLORADO — POSTPONED
Saturday: EASTERN WASHINGTON*, noon (Pac-12 Networks)
Monday: NAU (rescheduled from Nov. 25), 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Dec. 9: CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Dec. 12: NEW MEXICO STATE, time and TV TBA
Dec. 16: CAL BAPTIST, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Dec. 19: vs Stanford, time and location TBA (Pac-12 Networks)
Dec. 22: MONTANA, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Dec. 28: COLORADO, time and TV TBA
Dec. 31: at Washington, time and TV TBA
Jan. 2: at Washington State, time and TV TBA
Jan. 7: USC, time and TV TBA
Jan. 9: UCLA, time and TV TBA
Jan. 14: at Oregon State, time and TV TBA
Jan. 16: at Oregon, time and TV TBA
Jan. 21: at Arizona State, time and TV TBA
Jan. 28: STANFORD, time and TV TBA
Jan. 30: CAL, time and TV TBA
Feb. 4: at Utah, time and TV TBA
Feb. 6: at Colorado, time and TV TBA
Feb. 11: OREGON STATE, time and TV TBA
Feb. 13: OREGON, time and TV TBA
Feb. 18: at UCLA, time and TV TBA
Feb. 20: at USC, time and TV TBA
Feb. 25: WASHINGTON STATE, time and TV TBA
Feb. 27: WASHINGTON, time and TV TBA
March 6: ARIZONA STATE, time and TV TBA
* Replaced Northern Colorado, which pulled out of the game because of COVID issues.
