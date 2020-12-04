 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona reschedules postponed Colorado game for Dec. 28 at McKale Center
editor's pick

Arizona reschedules postponed Colorado game for Dec. 28 at McKale Center

  • Updated
Colorado Buffaloes vs Arizona Wildcats Basketball

Colorado Buffaloes guard McKinley Wright IV (25) reacts to a call during a game at McKale Center on Jan. 18. 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona-Colorado game originally scheduled to be played Wednesday has been moved to Dec. 28 at McKale Center.

The Buffaloes were forced to pull out of what would have been the Pac-12 opener for both teams Wednesday because two positive tests and related contact-tracing left them short enough players.

Arizona's Pac-12 opener is now scheduled to be at Stanford on Dec. 19, but that game will be postponed or moved to a site that is not yet determined because of a Santa Clara County health order prohibiting practices and games until at least Dec. 21.

The Cardinal remained in North Carolina after finishing play in the Maui Invitational this week and is attempting to find nonconference games in that area this month.

So far, none of Arizona's games have been played as originally scheduled though the Wildcats managed to get in a Nov. 29 win over Grambling State. That game was part of a substitute multi-team event after the Wildcats pulled out of the NIT Season Tip-Off, which was canceled later anyway.

The Wildcats are scheduled to face Eastern Washington on Saturday, with the Eagles being a late substitution for Northern Colorado, which had announced a COVID-related pause on Nov. 25.

Here's the latest look at Arizona's ever-changing schedule:

ARIZONA'S 2020-21 MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Nov. 25: NAU — POSTPONED

Nov. 27: ARIZONA 75, GRAMBLING STATE 55

Nov. 29: UTEP — POSTPONED

Wednesday: COLORADO — POSTPONED

Saturday: EASTERN WASHINGTON*, noon (Pac-12 Networks)

Monday: NAU (rescheduled from Nov. 25), 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 9: CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 12: NEW MEXICO STATE, time and TV TBA

Dec. 16: CAL BAPTIST, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 19: vs Stanford, time and location TBA (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 22: MONTANA, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 28: COLORADO, time and TV TBA

Dec. 31: at Washington, time and TV TBA

Jan. 2: at Washington State, time and TV TBA

Jan. 7: USC, time and TV TBA

Jan. 9: UCLA, time and TV TBA

Jan. 14: at Oregon State, time and TV TBA

Jan. 16: at Oregon, time and TV TBA

Jan. 21: at Arizona State, time and TV TBA

Jan. 28: STANFORD, time and TV TBA

Jan. 30: CAL, time and TV TBA

Feb. 4: at Utah, time and TV TBA

Feb. 6: at Colorado, time and TV TBA

Feb. 11: OREGON STATE, time and TV TBA

Feb. 13: OREGON, time and TV TBA

Feb. 18: at UCLA, time and TV TBA

Feb. 20: at USC, time and TV TBA

Feb. 25: WASHINGTON STATE, time and TV TBA

Feb. 27: WASHINGTON, time and TV TBA

March 6: ARIZONA STATE, time and TV TBA

* Replaced Northern Colorado, which pulled out of the game because of COVID issues.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News