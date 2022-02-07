Arizona rises three spots to No. 4 in Associated Press Top 25 poll

Arizona moved up three spots to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after its weekend sweep of UCLA and USC.
UCLA, which also lost to ASU, dropped from No. 3 while USC dropped from No. 21 to No. 23.
The computers are placing Arizona even higher. The Wildcats are No. 3 in the NET and No. 2 in both Kenpom and Sagarin.
FWIW, here's the ballot I submitted to the AP. (I moved UA up to No. 5).
The latest bracket projections from both ESPN and CBS have UA as the No. 2 seed in the West (with Gonzaga as the No. 1).
Arizona nominated Azuolas Tubelis for Pac-12 Player of the Week after he averaged 16 points and eight rebounds in the Wildcats' two wins but it's a crowded field this week.
Oregon's Will Richardson averaged 19 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 steals in the Ducks' road sweep of Utah and Colorado, while WSU's Michael Flowers averaged 21.5 points while shooting 66.7% from 3-point range in the Cougars' sweep of the Bay area schools.
Also, Terrell Brown had 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals for Washington against Stanford.