Arizona rises three spots to No. 4 in Associated Press Top 25 poll

Arizona moved up three spots to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after its weekend sweep of UCLA and USC.

UCLA, which also lost to ASU, dropped from No. 3 while USC dropped from No. 21 to No. 23.

The computers are placing Arizona even higher. The Wildcats are No. 3 in the NET and No. 2 in both Kenpom and Sagarin.

FWIW, here's the ballot I submitted to the AP. (I moved UA up to No. 5).