Arizona's 4-0 start in Pac-12 play is gaining the Wildcats some momentum in the national rankings and bracket forecasts.
UA and Washington both received eight votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while the Wildcats are now rated No. 36 in Sagarin, No. 49 in Kenpom and No. 51 in NET.
Among Pac-12 teams, Washington (38) has the highest NET rating, followed by UA and Oregon State (71), while ASU has slipped to 83.
CBS Bracketology has Arizona as a No. 10 seed while ESPN Bracketology (not updated since Friday) has the Wildcats as a No. 11.
Oregon State, meanwhile, is making its case for a run at the Pac-12 title, showing depth and defense in a sweep of the Los Angeles schools.
And Oregon, which will visit McKale Center on Thursday for a 7 p.m., revived from its collapse against UCLA to drub USC.
OSU's Stephen Thompson Jr. picked up the Pac-12 Player of the Week award after averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 50 percent in the Beavers' sweep.
UA nominated Chase Jeter (16.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in wins at Stanford and Cal) while Stanford's KZ Okpala (25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 65.5 percent shooting against UA and ASU) and Washington's David Crisp (16.5 ppg, 64.3 3-point shooting in Utah-Colorado sweep) also had strong cases.
Richard Jefferson recaps his long NBA career -- and tosses in a Gilbert Arenas story from his UA days -- in the Players Tribune.
FWIW, this was my AP Top 25 ballot:
1 Duke
2 Michigan
3 Tennessee
4 Virginia
5 Gonzaga
6 Michigan State
7 Kansas
8 Texas Tech
9 Florida State
10 Nevada
11 North Carolina
12 Kentucky
13 Virginia Tech
14 Auburn
15 Marquette
16 Buffalo
17 N.C. State
18 Oklahoma
19 Iowa
20 Nebraska
21 Mississippi State
22 Villanova
23 Maryland
24 Indiana
25 Cincinnati