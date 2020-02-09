Arizona's bad-shooting games often happen against UCLA

Arizona has shot worse than 30 percent only three times in the Sean Miller era and only 13 times less than 35 percent.
But of those 13 times, five were against UCLA. Including Saturday, when Arizona shot just 25.4% from the field and hit 6 of 23 3-pointers (0 for 12 in the second half).
Here's a list of games where UA has shot below 35 percent:
Date opponent FG% 3-pointers result
Feb. 8, 2020 UCLA 25.4 6-23 L, 65-52
Dec. 7, 2019 at Baylor 26.9 2-18 L 63-58
March 2, 2019 at Oregon 31.3 8-24 L, 73-47
Feb. 9, 2019 WSU 31.1 6-23 L, 69-55
Jan. 24, 2019 at USC 27.8 5-25 L, 80-57
Feb. 28, 2015 at Utah 33.3 2-12 W, 63-57
Feb. 21, 2015 UCLA 34.0 3-13 W, 57-47
Feb. 1, 2014 at Cal 32.3 2-11 L, 60-58
March 8, 2012 vs UCLA* 34.9 5-15 W, 66-58
Nov. 23, 2011 SDSU 33.3 5-26 L, 61-57
Feb. 26, 2011 at UCLA 31.5 4-19 L, 71-49
Dec. 31, 2009 at USC 30.0 4-14 L, 56-50
Jan. 28, 2010 STANFORD 32.8 7-19 W, 76-68
*at Pac-12 Tournament, Los Angeles
Arizona was also outrebounded 35-30, was able to score only 16 second-chance points on 16 offensive rebounds, and had only four fast-break points. The Wildcats did manage to score 18 points off 16 UCLA turnovers, in about the only favorable statistical area for them.
"They were the bigger, stronger, more physical team, and we really struggled against their style," said Miller, more than once, after Saturday's game.
Because the Wildcats have locked themselves largely in by playing 23 games already, Arizona's loss to UCLA only cost the Wildcats three spots in the NCAA's NET rating (from 8 to 11) while UA dropped from 11 to 15 in Kenpom.
But as UA found out Saturday, during the NCAA selection committee's early reveal, the NET ratings are not always an indicator of where a team will be seeded.