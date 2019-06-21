Arizona Oregon St Basketball

Arizona's Brandon Randolph charges up the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Arizona won 74-72.

 Amanda Loman / AP Photo

Not taken in Thursday's NBA Draft, Arizona's Brandon Randolph will get a shot at impressing league executives this summer.

According to his high school team, Westtown, Randolph will play for the Timberwolves' summer league team.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 175-pound wing was the UA’s leading scorer in all games last season, averaging 12.4 points, though he slumped in Pac-12 games.

Randolph was one of six Pac-12 players who left school early for the draft but were not taken, including Oregon's Louis King and Kenny Wooten, UCLA's Kris Wilkes and Moses Brown and ASU's Lu Dort.

As the Register-Guard's Steve Mims wrote, King wasn't the only Duck who had a bad night with the draft, with Bol Bol also slipping all the way to 44.

However, UCLA's Kris Wilkes reportedly will sign a two-way deal with the Knicks, just as Allonzo Trier did last summer when he went undrafted. ASU said Dort will sign with the Thunder as a free agent.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles