Arizona's Chase Jeter shoots against Southern California during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 men's tournament, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher / Associated Press

Arizona's Chase Jeter was one of 20 players named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the nation's top center in college basketball.

Jeter was joined in the Pac-12 by Washington's Isaiah Stewart and USC's Nick Rakocevic.

Of the five watch lists posted for the Basketball Hall of Fame's positional awards this week, Josh Green was named to the small forward watch list but Nico Mannion was not named to the point guard list. 

