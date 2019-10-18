Arizona's Chase Jeter was one of 20 players named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the nation's top center in college basketball.
Basketball Hall of Fame Names Twenty Centers to Watch List for 2020 @kaj33 Award. #KareemAward📰: https://t.co/muBdP3sYls📸: Via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/aZ1zoGdTSe— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) October 18, 2019
Jeter was joined in the Pac-12 by Washington's Isaiah Stewart and USC's Nick Rakocevic.
Of the five watch lists posted for the Basketball Hall of Fame's positional awards this week, Josh Green was named to the small forward watch list but Nico Mannion was not named to the point guard list.