Arizona Wildcats guard Josh Green (0) drives the ball to the basket during the First Watch Red-Blue Game at the McKale Center Friday night, Sept. 27, 2019.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona freshman Josh Green was one of 20 players named to the Julius Erving award watch list for the nation's top college small forward.

Other Pac-12 players on the list were Oregon State's Tres Tinkle, Washington's Jaden McDaniels and WSU's CJ Elleby. In nonconference play, Green will also have a chance to match up with Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, another candidate on the list.

The Basketball Hall of Fame has been releasing preseason watch lists for its five positional awards, though UA freshman Nico Mannion was left off the Bob Cousy point guard of the year watch list earlier this week.

