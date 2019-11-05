Arizona guard Nico Mannion was one of 50 players -- and 10 freshmen -- named to the Wooden Award watch list.
That put him on two of the major national player of the year watch list, after the Naismith Award also did so on Monday.
Washington had two players on the list -- Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart -- while other Pac-12 players named were: Oregon's Payton Pritchard, USC's Nick Rakocevic, Oregon State's Tres Tinkle, Washington State's CJ Elleby and Colorado's McKinley Wright.
Because it's the first day of the college basketball season, that must mean it's ... also time for NBA mock drafts.
On Tuesday, the Athletic's Sam Vecenie released a two-round mock NBA Draft that had Nico Mannion at 17 and Josh Green at 18.
Vecenie is also the first person I've seen to mention Zeke Nnaji as a future NBA Draft possibility, when there's been clear buzz around Richard Jefferson Gym this fall that he also has considerable potential.
Vecenie writes of how Mannion's high IQ play helps his game but notes there are questions about his athleticism and defensive abilities in the NBA, while noting Green's explosiveness but questions about his shooting.
Among the other mock drafts updated this week, CBS has Mannion 6 and Green 15 and Sporting News has Mannion 8 and Green 14.
Meanwhile, ESPN's latest mock has Mannion at 9 and Green at 22, while NBADraft.net has Mannion No. 7 in 2020 but Green No. 13 in 2021.