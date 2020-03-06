Arizona's Stone Gettings named Pac-12 men's basketball Scholar-Athlete of Year

Arizona senior forward Stone Gettings was named the Pac-12's Scholar-Athlete of the Year for men's basketball Friday, while starting for the Wildcats and posting a 4.0 as a graduate student in the Eller School of Management.
The first UA player to receive the award since it was established in 2007-08, Gettings earned an undergraduate degree in applied economics and management from Cornell in December 2018.
Upon transferring to Arizona in January 2019, but sitting out the rest of the Wildcats' 2018-19 season, Gettings began graduate studies at Eller. He is expected to receive a masters of science in accounting and an online masters of science in entrepreneurship in May.
On the court, the 6-foot-9 Gettings has been a key player all season and a starter at either power forward or small forward over the Wildcats' past 14 games. He averaging 6.7 points on 50% shooting and 4.0 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game.
Since entering the starting lineup on Jan. 16 against Utah, Gettings has averaged 7.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in nearly 24 minutes per game, with four double-figure scoring outings and a double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds) at Washington State on Feb. 1.