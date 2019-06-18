Arizona freshman Zeke Nnaji was named one of 18 finalists for USA Basketball's U19 World Cup team on Tuesday in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The team will ultimately take 12 players to the U19 World Cup in Greece next Monday, and final cuts will be made before departure.
Among the other big men selected as finalists include five-star high school rising seniors Walter Kessler and Evan Mobley, plus rising sophomores Reggie Perry of Mississippi State and Trevion Williams of Purdue.
Nnaji said Monday he was trying to show his versatility in order to improve his chances of making the team.
The team is being coached by Bruce Weber of Kansas State, Mike Hopkins of Washington and LaVelle Moton of North Carolina Central. UA's Sean Miller is one of five basketball figures on the Junior National Team committee, which selects the U19 team in consultation with the coaching staff.
Miller served as the head coach for the 2015 U19 World Cup team, which won the gold medal with Allonzo Trier averaging 8.7 points.