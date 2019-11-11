The Pac-12 named Arizona's Zeke Nnaji its freshman of the week while Oregon State's Tres Tinkle picked up conference player of the week honors.
During UA's wins over NAU and Illinois, Nnaji averaged 19.5 points while shooting 9 for 12 from the floor in each game. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds.
In Oregon State's wins over Cal State Northridge and Iowa State, Tinkle averaged a double-double of 26.0 points and 10.5 rebounds along with 5.5 assists and 2.5 blocks.
The freshman of the week is a new award the Pac-12 has added this season, along with its preseason all-conference teams. The preseason and weekly awards are voted on by media members who regularly cover the league, while the league's 12 head coaches vote for postseason awards.