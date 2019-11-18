Arizona's Zeke Nnaji picked up his second straight Pac-12 freshman of the week award on Monday after shooting perfectly from the field in the Wildcats' wins over San Jose State and New Mexico State.
Nnaji was 15 for 15 while averaging 22 points in the two games, while he was a combined 15 for 17 from the free throw line. He's made 17 straight field goals and 13 straight free throws.
According to UA, Nnaji's free-throw streak is the longest since Brandon Randolph made 17 in a row between Dec. 22 and Jan. 12 last season.
Nnaji also had an argument for Pac-12 Player of the Week, but USC's Nick Rakocevic picked up that honor after averaging 25.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in two wins -- including 24 points and 11 rebounds at Nevada.
Nnaji's early season performances have also put him on a track to leave after this season, too: He has already blown up to No. 25 on ESPN's NBA Draft board.