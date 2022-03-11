Arizona scouting report and notebook: Wildcats face UCLA Bruins for Pac-12 Tourney title

What’s new with the Bruins: With a previously banged-up lineup that is back to full health, UCLA is starting to look like the team that returned nearly everyone from last season’s Final Four, leading to immense preseason expectations. After losing at both Arizona and ASU during the first week of February, the Bruins have only lost twice—at USC by three points and at Oregon by five points.

Inside, the return of Cody Riley from a knee injury has eased the pressure on defensive-minded big man Myles Johnson, while guard Jaylen Clark returned to being one of the Pac-12’s best defensive players after missing both Arizona games with a concussion. Forward Johnny Juzang, a preseason conference player of the year candidate, is also back after dealing with an ankle injury and also having hip soreness that resulted from a fall off a scooter.

Juzang, Jaime Jaquez and guard Tyger Campbell were all named to the 10-player Pac-12 first team, while Jaquez particularly has been on a roll lately. He earned the Pac-12 Player of the Week award on Monday after averaging 28.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in UCLA’s sweep at WSU and Washington, and this week had 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting against WSU and had 19 points on 6-for-9 shooting on Friday against USC.