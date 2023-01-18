Arizona sets Ring of Honor induction dates; Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji to be honored in February

Arizona has announced dates for four men's basketball Ring of Honor inductions, starting with former center Ernie McCray on Saturday during the Wildcats' game with UCLA.

McCray and former UA forward Al Fleming were already honored, on Feb. 27, 2021, but fans were not allowed at McKale Center that season. So McCray is being invited into McKale Center this weekend while Fleming's family (Fleming passed away in 2003) is scheduled to be on hand for his ceremony on Feb. 2, during UA's game with Oregon at McKale Center.

Later in February, former UA guard Josh Green (Feb. 16 vs Utah) and former UA forward Zeke Nnaji (Feb. 18 vs. Colorado) will be inducted. Both are expected to be on hand because it is NBA All-Star weekend.

Even though Green and Nnaji played for the Wildcats only during the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season, Nnaji qualified for the Ring of Honor because he was named the Pac-12's Freshman of the Year that season and Green qualified because he won an Olympic medal (bronze) with Australia.

(Green showed off his medal during a visit to McKale Center in August 2021).

Ring of Honor criteria are different that for jersey recognitions. So far, 31 former UA players have qualified for the Ring of Honor:

Bob Elliott, C, 1974-77

Steve Kerr, G, 1984-88

Sean Elliott, G/F, 1986-89

Jud Buechler, F, 1987-90

Sean Rooks, C, 1989-92

Chris Mills, F/G, 1991-93

Khalid Reeves, G, 1991-94

Damon Stoudamire, G, 1992-95

Miles Simon, G, 1995-98

Jason Terry, G, 1996-99

Mike Bibby, G, 1997-98

Michael Wright, F, 1999-2001

Richard Jefferson, F, 1999-2001

Jason Gardner. G, 2000-03

Luke Walton, F, 2000-03

Salim Stoudamire, G, 2002-05

Gilbert Arenas, G, 2000-01

Channing Frye, C, 2002-05

Chase Budinger, F, 2007-09

Derrick Williams, F, 2010-11

Andre Iguodala, F, 2003-04

Aaron Gordon, F, 2014

Nick Johnson, G, 2012-14

Stanley Johnson, G, 2015

Jerryd Bayless, G, 2008

Deandre Ayton, F, 2018

Al Fleming Jr., F, 1972-76

Ernie McCray, C, 1956-60

Zeke Nnaji, F, 2020

Josh Green, G, 2020

Bennedict Mathurin, G, 2022