Arizona signee Filip Borovicanin of Serbia taking official visit to Tucson this weekend

  • Updated

Filip Borovicanin is expected to return to Tucson this summer.

 Filip Borovicanin's Instagram page

Incoming freshman guard Filip Borovicanin is checking out his new home in style.

The Serbian guard, who signed a letter-of-intent for Arizona last month, arrived for his official visit this weekend. He posted an Instagram story of the view from the Westin La Paloma resort, along with a meal.

Filip Borovicanin posted an Instagram story about his official visit to Arizona this weekend.

Borovicanin (pronounced Bor-o-vich-in-in) is also expected to tour Arizona's facilities and develop a plan for his transition to college. It is not known yet when he will be able to return to enroll and begin workouts but he is expected to at some point this summer.

Not surprisingly, ESPN's Mike Schmitz was struck by Dalen Terry's energy during a predraft workout in Southern California.

UA recruiting target Leonard Miller has been ruled to have qualified for the NBA Draft and added to its early entry list, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

The five-star Canadian forward also has been considering UA, Kentucky and the G League but a potential first- or second-round selection might lure him away from the college route.

Michigan transfer Frankie Collins is headed to ASU. Collins averaged 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists while playing a reserve role in 31 games last season.

An Arizona recruiting target out of Mater Dei High School, point guard Devin Askew is now headed to Cal after spending one season each at Kentucky and Texas. Askew will need a waiver to become eligible next season since he has already used his one-time transfer exception.

