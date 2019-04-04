Mar 23, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; McDonalds High School All American forward Josh Green (0) poses for a photo on portrait day at the Hilton Hotel Crystal Ball Room before the 2019 McDonalds All American Game. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-McDonalds

 Brian Spurlock

With his shot not falling, Arizona signee Josh Green instead helped IMG to a first-round Geico Nationals win over Sunrise Christian with his passing.

Green dished eight assists with only one turnover in IMG's 65-50 win Thursday in the first round of the Geico Nationals while going 1 for 7 from the field and 0 for 4 from 3-point range. Among his assists was this behind-the-back dish:

Green and IMG will face Montverde in the Geico semifinals at noon Friday on ESPN2.

Now represented by the same attorney working for Sean Miller, LSU's Will Wade may talk to school officials, after all. 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Tags

Sportswriter for the Arizona Daily Star covering Arizona Wildcats basketball