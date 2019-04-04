With his shot not falling, Arizona signee Josh Green instead helped IMG to a first-round Geico Nationals win over Sunrise Christian with his passing.
Green dished eight assists with only one turnover in IMG's 65-50 win Thursday in the first round of the Geico Nationals while going 1 for 7 from the field and 0 for 4 from 3-point range. Among his assists was this behind-the-back dish:
Arizona commit Josh Green went behind-the-back 👀 pic.twitter.com/4M21SonCpt— ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2019
Green and IMG will face Montverde in the Geico semifinals at noon Friday on ESPN2.
