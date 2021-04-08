 Skip to main content
Arizona signee K.J. Simpson `expected to get release' to play elsewhere, club coach says

K.J. Simpson Arizona

Four-star combo guard Kenneth James "K.J." Simpson signed with the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 11, 2020. 

The first domino has fallen from Arizona's firing of Sean Miller, with signee K.J. Simpson expected to receive a release from his binding letter of intent, according to his club coach.

Ryan Silver of West Coast Elite, whose club had a strong relationship with Miller, said Simpson is expected to receive his release soon.

However, Silver told the Star that Simpson will likely wait to see who the new UA coach is before making his decision.

Silver said he has good relationships with and thinks highly of both Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd and Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire, the two most strongly speculated names to replace Miller. Lloyd's son also attended WCE-related camps, Silver said.

The West Coast Elite pipeline has been especially valuable to the Wildcats in recent seasons. Half of UA's active 2019-20 roster played for the California-based club, including Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Ira Lee, Jemarl Baker and Stone Gettings.

Messages to reach UA's two other fall signees, guards Shane Nowell and Shane Dezonie, have been unsuccessful so far.

