Arizona signee K.J. Simpson `expected to get release' to play elsewhere, club coach says

The first domino has fallen from Arizona's firing of Sean Miller, with signee K.J. Simpson expected to receive a release from his binding letter of intent, according to his club coach.

2021 pg KJ Simpson Chaminade one of top pgs in country expected to get his release soon from Arizona. Will open up recruitment. Please contact Coach Cantwell Chamiade with recruiting inquiries @CCPEaglesHoops pic.twitter.com/YUoX1lOmfN — Ryan Silver (@RyanSilver1) April 8, 2021

Ryan Silver of West Coast Elite, whose club had a strong relationship with Miller, said Simpson is expected to receive his release soon.

However, Silver told the Star that Simpson will likely wait to see who the new UA coach is before making his decision.

Silver said he has good relationships with and thinks highly of both Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd and Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire, the two most strongly speculated names to replace Miller. Lloyd's son also attended WCE-related camps, Silver said.