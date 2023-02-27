Tale of the Tape

Breaking down the Pac-12’s two top Player of the Year candidates — Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis and UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez:

Category / Tubelis / Jaquez

(Pac-12 in parentheses)

Team record

24-5 (13-5) / 25-4 (16-2)

Conference standing:

T-2nd / 1st

Year

Junior / Senior

Scoring

19.6 (19.5) / 17.0 (17.3)

Rebounding

9.1 (9.4) / 8.0 (8.9)

OR%

11.2 / 9.2

DR%

22.1 / 20.0

Overall FG%

57.3 (52.5) / 48.9 (45.9)

2-point FG

58.9 / 52.6

3-point FG%

34.6 / 33.3

FT%:

75.9 (76.0) / 74.7 (76.4)

FT Rate

37.1 / 24.6

Offensive rating

118.8 / 113.7

Block%

2.7 / 2.6

Steal%

2.1 / 2.8

FC/40

3.8 / 2.3

FD/40

5.6 / 4.2

KenPom POY

9 / 3

NOTE: Most shooting stats can be considered roughly equal factoring in that Jaquez takes three times more 3-pointers and on average shoots farther away from the basket.

GLOSSARY of tempo-adjusted stats per Kenpom:

OR%: Percentage of a team’s missed shots collected when that player is on the floor.

DR%: Percentage of opponents’ missed shots rebounded when that player is on the floor.

Block%: Percentage of opponents' shots blocked by that player when he's on the floor

Steal%: Percentage of opponents' possessions that end in a steal by that player when he's on the floor

FT Rate: Ratio of free-throw attempts to field goal attempts multiplied by 100, so as to measure a player’s ability to get to the line relative to how often he attempts to score.

Offensive rating: A Kenpom measure of personal offensive efficiency.

FC/40: fouls committed per 40 minutes

FD/40: fouls drawn per 40 minutes

KenPom POY: How players rank on a Kenpom measure of offensive and defensive ratings that is correlated with team improvement (Purdue’s Zach Edey has a commanding lead on the field).