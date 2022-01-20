Arizona takes 42-31 halftime lead over Stanford, but Azuolas Tubelis out with ankle injury

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Bennedict Mathurin had 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting while the Wildcats helped force 11 Stanford turnovers while taking a 42-31 halftime lead over the Cardinal on Thursday at Maples Pavilion.

However, the Wildcats lost power forward Azuolas Tubelis to a left ankle injury early in the first half and will have to play without him the rest of the game.

Tubelis went out seven minutes into the game, and left the floor until the final few minutes of the half, returning with an ice pack over his left ankle. He was not wearing a shoe, and UA confirmed he would not return.

That wasn't the only problem UA had with its frontcourt: Center Christian Koloko played just three minutes in the first half, committing two fouls and three turnovers in just three minutes.

Still, the Wildcats shot 57.1% overall, with Mathurin hitting 5 of 7 en route to his 13 points while Pelle Larrson had nine points on 4-for-5 shooting off the bench. Dalen Terry added four points, six rebounds and four assists.

Led by Spencer Jones, who had nine points and four rebounds, Stanford shot 375% from the field.