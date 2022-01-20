 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona takes 42-31 halftime lead over Stanford, but Azuolas Tubelis out with ankle injury
Arizona guard Dalen Terry (4) drives to the basket against Stanford forward Brandon Angel (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Bennedict Mathurin had 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting while the Wildcats helped force 11 Stanford turnovers while taking a 42-31 halftime lead over the Cardinal on Thursday at Maples Pavilion.

However, the Wildcats lost power forward Azuolas Tubelis to a left ankle injury early in the first half and will have to play without him the rest of the game.

Tubelis went out seven minutes into the game, and left the floor until the final few minutes of the half, returning with an ice pack over his left ankle. He was not wearing a shoe, and UA confirmed he would not return.

That wasn't the only problem UA had with its frontcourt: Center Christian Koloko played just three minutes in the first half, committing two fouls and three turnovers in just three minutes.

Still, the Wildcats shot 57.1% overall, with Mathurin hitting 5 of 7 en route to his 13 points while Pelle Larrson had nine points on 4-for-5 shooting off the bench. Dalen Terry added four points, six rebounds and four assists.

Led by Spencer Jones, who had nine points and four rebounds, Stanford shot 375% from the field.

Arizona center Oumar Ballo, middle, is fouled by Stanford forward Max Murrell (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

UA point guard Kerr Kriisa was back in the Wildcats’ starting lineup after missing their win over Utah last Saturday because of what coach Tommy Lloyd said was an injury sustained during “horse play” with teammates at a pregame meal. Kriisa had been back at practice all week.

The Wildcats set the tone almost immediately.

While Stanford guard Michael O’Connell rebounded a miss from Christian Koloko and drove downcourt for a jumper in the lane for the first score of the game, things changed quickly for Stanford after that.

After recording a steal, O’Connell then turned it over himself , and the Cardinal went on to turn the ball over four more times in the first three minutes of the game while the Wildcats jumped out to a 6-2 lead.

Then Mathurin began cranking it up and soon the Wildcats were ahead by double digits. Mathurin scored early inside and later hit back to back 3s to make it 12-2.

After eight minutes, Stanford had made only 2 of 12 shots and turned the ball over seven times before 3-point shooting helped the Cardinal get back in the game. But while 3-pointers from Maxime Raynaud and O’Connell cut UA’s lead to 22-16 with nine minutes left, the Wildcats went back to their old tricks: Mathurin hit a 3, Justin Kier stole the ball and took it in for a layup and Pelle Larsson hit a 3, and son it was 30-16.

Even without Tubelis, the Wildcats maintained a lead in the teens the rest of the half.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

