Arizona target Ben Gregg, a four-star forward from Oregon, commits to Gonzaga

Four-star forward Ben Gregg of Clackamas, Ore., committed to Gonzaga on Wednesday, picking the Bulldogs over Arizona and 15 other programs.
Dreams to reality💕 pic.twitter.com/VciFOBsSrm— ben gregg (@bengregg20) September 9, 2020
Gregg had also considered Oregon, Oregon State, Cal, Colorado, USC, Utah, Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia Tech, St. Mary's, Louisville, Eastern Washington, Princeton, Portland and Texas.
The decision wasn't a surprise, since Gregg told PrepHoops in 2018 that Gonzaga was his "dream school." Ben Gregg was born in Spokane, where his father coached a high school girls team before moving to Portland to coach the Warner Pacific women's team.
However, the Zags didn't offer Ben Gregg a scholarship until last month. Before getting the offer, Gregg told the Oregonian in July that he was "starting to focus in on a couple of schools" but not Gonzaga, since the Bulldogs had not offered him a scholarship at that point.
Arizona has one commitment from the class of 2021 so far, combo guard K.J. Simpson, but has lost out on Top 100 targets such as Paolo Banchero (Duke), Nolan Hickman (Kentucky), Kendall Brown (Baylor), Jahmai Mashack (Tennessee) and now Gregg.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!