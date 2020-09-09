 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona target Ben Gregg, a four-star forward from Oregon, commits to Gonzaga

Arizona target Ben Gregg, a four-star forward from Oregon, commits to Gonzaga

  • Updated
Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo new 2018

Four-star forward Ben Gregg of Clackamas, Ore., committed to Gonzaga on Wednesday, picking the Bulldogs over Arizona and 15 other programs.

Gregg had also considered Oregon, Oregon State, Cal, Colorado, USC, Utah, Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia Tech, St. Mary's, Louisville, Eastern Washington, Princeton, Portland and Texas. 

The decision wasn't a surprise, since Gregg told PrepHoops in 2018 that Gonzaga was his "dream school." Ben Gregg was born in Spokane, where his father coached a high school girls team before moving to Portland to coach the Warner Pacific women's team.

However, the Zags didn't offer Ben Gregg a scholarship until last month. Before getting the offer, Gregg told the Oregonian in July that he was "starting to focus in on a couple of schools" but not Gonzaga, since the Bulldogs had not offered him a scholarship at that point.

Arizona has one commitment from the class of 2021 so far, combo guard K.J. Simpson, but has lost out on Top 100 targets such as Paolo Banchero (Duke), Nolan Hickman (Kentucky), Kendall Brown (Baylor), Jahmai Mashack (Tennessee) and now Gregg.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+5
Appreciation: Lute Olson's commitment to consistency made the Wildcats winners
Arizona Wildcats basketball

Appreciation: Lute Olson's commitment to consistency made the Wildcats winners

  • Updated

Game over game, season over season, the Arizona Wildcats under Lute Olson were always a contender. Over 24 seasons, Olson won or shared 11 Pac-10 titles and made 22 NCAA Tournament appearances.

That’s a remarkable string of consistent success, and Olson did it by being consistent in all areas: The way he evaluated recruits, the way he drilled them in practices, the way he gave them freedom in games and in the way he adapted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News