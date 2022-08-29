Arizona target Cody Williams rises to No. 14 in ESPN class of 2023 rankings

Arizona target Cody Williams of Gilbert Perry was rated No. 14 in ESPN's updated class of 2023 rankings, though UA commit KJ Lewis was left out of its Top 100.

Lewis, 6-foot-4 wing now based in Dallas but with roots in Tucson and El Paso, is rated 43 by 247 Sports and 44 in 247's composite rankings. Rivals has him as a four-star prospect, while On3 ranks Lewis No. 28.

Williams, a 6-8 forward from Gilbert Perry who played with UA freshman Dylan Anderson last season, is ranked 21 by 247 Sports.

Among class of 2024 UA targets, ESPN ranked guard Dedan Thomas No. 28 and forward Carter Bryant No. 43, while Gilbert Perry forward Koa Peat ranked No. 3 in ESPN's class of 2025 rankings.

The maternal grandfather of UA freshman Kylan Boswell, David Aina, toured UA. He was a defensive lineman for the University of Illinois in the mid-1980s.