Arizona target K.J. Lewis to announce choice Wednesday; Wildcats pick up No. 1 votes
El Paso guard KJ Lewis is scheduled to announce his college choice Wednesday.

El Paso four-star guard KJ Lewis has scheduled a Wednesday evening announcement, having named Arizona and seven other schools as his choices.

Lewis is also considering Arkansas, Texas Tech, Baylor and UCLA according to the graphic in a tweet from KTSM-TV. 

Lewis earlier also had Memphis, Houston and Alabama in his top eight.

Arizona picked up six first-place votes but still sits No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll. Gonzaga had 52 first-place votes and Baylor had the other three. Arizona also slightly gained more total voting points over No. 3 Baylor, growing the difference from 18 points to 33 this week.

UCLA moved up from No. 17 to No. 13, while USC dropped from 16 to 21.

FWIW, I moved Arizona back to No. 2 on my ballot, since Duke lost and the Wildcats' resume now outpaces Auburn again after its 91-71 win at USC.

Baylor's emergence into a projected No. 1 seed is making Chicago a possibility for the Wildcats, even if they remain a No. 1 seed.

As ESPN's Bracketology has it, Baylor would be No. 1 in the South (San Antonio) and UA would be No. 1 in the Midwest while Gonzaga is No. 1 in the West (San Francisco). CBS' projection, however, has UA in the South and Baylor No. 1 in the East.

The selection committee uses distance -- and a school's preference -- for assigning locations to the top seeds. If Baylor drops below the No. 1 line and Gonzaga wins the WCC Tournament, UA appears likely to go to San Antonio.

