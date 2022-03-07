Arizona target K.J. Lewis to announce choice Wednesday; Wildcats pick up No. 1 votes

Arizona picked up six first-place votes but still sits No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll. Gonzaga had 52 first-place votes and Baylor had the other three. Arizona also slightly gained more total voting points over No. 3 Baylor, growing the difference from 18 points to 33 this week.

UCLA moved up from No. 17 to No. 13, while USC dropped from 16 to 21.

FWIW, I moved Arizona back to No. 2 on my ballot, since Duke lost and the Wildcats' resume now outpaces Auburn again after its 91-71 win at USC.

Baylor's emergence into a projected No. 1 seed is making Chicago a possibility for the Wildcats, even if they remain a No. 1 seed.