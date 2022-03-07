Arizona target K.J. Lewis to announce choice Wednesday; Wildcats pick up No. 1 votes

El Paso four-star guard KJ Lewis has scheduled a Wednesday evening announcement, having named Arizona and seven other schools as his choices.
Lewis is also considering Arkansas, Texas Tech, Baylor and UCLA according to the graphic in a tweet from KTSM-TV.
It’s time for one of the best talents to ever come out of El Paso to make his decision. Class of 2023 Top 25 🏀 prospect @thekjlewis will be announcing his college commitment on Wednesday, live and exclusively on @KTSMtv at 6 pm.Tune in to see where the Chapin star is headed! pic.twitter.com/kKBrETnXIx— Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 7, 2022
Lewis earlier also had Memphis, Houston and Alabama in his top eight.
2023 Top-30 prospect KJ Lewis will announce his college decision this Wednesday, March 9th at 6:30pm MT/8:30pm ET, he tells @On3Recruits. Top 8: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Memphis, Texas Tech, and UCLA. Story: https://t.co/Vrv4RrGtkg pic.twitter.com/GP9HfLf13Y— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 7, 2022
Arizona picked up six first-place votes but still sits No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll. Gonzaga had 52 first-place votes and Baylor had the other three. Arizona also slightly gained more total voting points over No. 3 Baylor, growing the difference from 18 points to 33 this week.
UCLA moved up from No. 17 to No. 13, while USC dropped from 16 to 21.
FWIW, I moved Arizona back to No. 2 on my ballot, since Duke lost and the Wildcats' resume now outpaces Auburn again after its 91-71 win at USC.
Baylor's emergence into a projected No. 1 seed is making Chicago a possibility for the Wildcats, even if they remain a No. 1 seed.
As ESPN's Bracketology has it, Baylor would be No. 1 in the South (San Antonio) and UA would be No. 1 in the Midwest while Gonzaga is No. 1 in the West (San Francisco). CBS' projection, however, has UA in the South and Baylor No. 1 in the East.
The selection committee uses distance -- and a school's preference -- for assigning locations to the top seeds. If Baylor drops below the No. 1 line and Gonzaga wins the WCC Tournament, UA appears likely to go to San Antonio.