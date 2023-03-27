Arizona and Alabama have agreed to a two-year series to be played on semi-neutral sites that will begin on Dec. 20 next season in Phoenix, according to UA.

The Wildcats will return the game at Birmingham, Ala., during the 2024-25 season but the exact date has not been announced.

Arizona and Alabama held a true home-and-home series during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, with each team winning on its home floor. The Wildcats won 88-82 at McKale Center on Dec. 9, 2017 and the Crimson Tide took the return game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 76-73 on Dec. 9, 2018.

So far, Arizona's 2023-24 schedule also will include a home opener on Nov. 6, a Nov. 10 game at Duke and a return game at Southern on Nov. 12 as part of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series. Arizona beat Southern 95-78 on Nov. 11 this season at McKale Center.