Arizona to face Michigan in Main Event title game Sunday after Wolverines beat UNLV 74-61

Of course, Lloyd might not have needed any timeouts had the Wildcats just hit a 3-pointer early in the second half. They missed their first 14 3-pointers after halftime and were just 1 for 16 overall in the second half.

One of the missed 3s was an good look Mathurin had from the left wing after Kerr Kriisa pump faked twice to shed some Wichita defenders.

“I thought we had some wide open looks and you're not going to make all of them,” Lloyd said. “If you make a few of them, you might feel a little bit different.

"I thought we were up 13-14 and maybe (by hitting) one of these shots, we can extend it to 17-20, and then it's hard (for them) to come back. But that just wasn't the way it bounced today and they came back and (Wichita State's Tyson) Etienne hit some tough shots and timely shots.”

Not surprisingly considering the elevated competition, UA had its worst-shooting game of the year (40.7%) and also its worst defensive performance (in relative terms), allowing Wichita State to shoot 33.8% of the year after keeping its first four opponents under 30%.

What’s more, the Shockers made up the difference in regulation in other areas.

“Now it comes down to chasing loose balls and long rebounds, and things of that nature,” Lloyd said.