Arizona to face UTEP instead of Sam Houston State in multi-team event at McKale Center

Arizona is now scheduled to face UTEP on Nov. 29 instead of Sam Houston State in the second game of its multi-team event at McKale Center.
The change was initiated by the operator of the "Southwest Classic" multi-team event and not by UA, which will still face Grambling State on Nov. 27 in its first game of the non-bracketed event.
Arizona is 62-39 alltime against its former Border and WAC conference rival from El Paso, but has only played the Miners three times in the past quarter-century. UA won the last matchup, 79-46, on Nov. 14, 2018 at McKale Center.
Here's how Arizona's schedule looks now, with times and TV coverage to be announced:
Nov. 25 NAU
Nov. 27 Grambling*
Nov. 29 UTEP*
Dec. 2 Colorado
Dec. 5 Northern Colorado
Dec. 9 Bakersfield
Dec. 16 Cal Baptist
Dec. 19 at Stanford
Dec. 22 Montana
Dec. 30-Jan 3: at Washington/Washington State
Jan. 6-10: UCLA/USC
Jan. 13-17: at Oregon/Oregon State
Jan. 20-24: at Arizona State
Jan. 27-31 California/Stanford
Feb. 3-7: at Colorado/Utah
Feb. 10-14: Oregon/Oregon State
Feb. 17-21: at UCLA/USC
Feb. 24-28: Washington/Washington State
March 6/7: ASU
* Southwest Classic multi-team event
