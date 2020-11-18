 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona to face UTEP instead of Sam Houston State in multi-team event at McKale Center
editor's pick

Arizona to face UTEP instead of Sam Houston State in multi-team event at McKale Center

  • Updated

UTEP forward Kaosi Ezeagu (25) can't rip the ball out of the grip of Arizona forward Ira Lee (11) in the second half of their NCAA basketball game at McKale Center, Wednesday, November 14, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona is now scheduled to face UTEP on Nov. 29 instead of Sam Houston State in the second game of its multi-team event at McKale Center.

The change was initiated by the operator of the "Southwest Classic" multi-team event and not by UA, which will still face Grambling State on Nov. 27 in its first game of the non-bracketed event.

Arizona is 62-39 alltime against its former Border and WAC conference rival from El Paso, but has only played the Miners three times in the past quarter-century. UA won the last matchup, 79-46, on Nov. 14, 2018 at McKale Center.

Here's how Arizona's schedule looks now, with times and TV coverage to be announced:

Nov. 25 NAU

Nov. 27 Grambling*

Nov. 29 UTEP*

Dec. 2 Colorado

Dec. 5 Northern Colorado

Dec. 9 Bakersfield

Dec. 16 Cal Baptist

Dec. 19 at Stanford

Dec. 22 Montana

Dec. 30-Jan 3: at Washington/Washington State

Jan. 6-10: UCLA/USC

Jan. 13-17: at Oregon/Oregon State

Jan. 20-24: at Arizona State

Jan. 27-31 California/Stanford

Feb. 3-7: at Colorado/Utah

Feb. 10-14: Oregon/Oregon State

Feb. 17-21: at UCLA/USC

Feb. 24-28: Washington/Washington State

March 6/7: ASU

* Southwest Classic multi-team event

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News