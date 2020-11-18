 Skip to main content
Arizona to face UTEP instead of Sam Houston State, sets nonconference tipoff times
UTEP forward Kaosi Ezeagu (25) can't rip the ball out of the grip of Arizona forward Ira Lee (11) in the second half of their NCAA basketball game at McKale Center, Wednesday, November 14, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona is now scheduled to face UTEP on Nov. 29 instead of Sam Houston State while the Wildcats also released an early set of tipoff times for six of their seven nonconference games, all of which will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

The operator of the "Southwest Classic" multi-team event swapped in UTEP, not Arizona, which will still face Grambling State on Nov. 27 in its first game of the non-bracketed event.

Arizona is 62-39 alltime against its former Border and WAC conference rival from El Paso, but has only played the Miners three times in the past quarter-century. UA won the last matchup, 79-46, on Nov. 14, 2018 at McKale Center.

Here's how Arizona's schedule looks now, with exact Pac-12 dates for games after Christmas yet be announced, along with some game times and TV coverage. Fans will not be allowed until at least January, although friends and families of players likely will be.

(Arizona officially posted the nonconference part of its schedule Wednesday afternoon).

Nov. 25 NAU 5 p.m. Pac-12 Networks

Nov. 27 Grambling* 3 p.m. Pac-12 Networks

Nov. 29 UTEP* 4 p.m. Pac-12 Networks

Dec. 2 Colorado 6 p.m. Pac-12 Networks

Dec. 5 Northern Colorado TBA Pac-12 Networks

Dec. 9 Bakersfield  5 p.m. Pac-12 Networks

Dec. 16 Cal Baptist 5 p.m. Pac-12 Networks

Dec. 19 at Stanford TBA Pac-12 Networks

Dec. 22 Montana 5 p.m. Pac-12 Networks

Dec. 30-Jan 3: at Washington/Washington State 

Jan. 6-10: UCLA/USC 

Jan. 13-17: at Oregon/Oregon State

Jan. 20-24: at Arizona State

Jan. 27-31 California/Stanford

Feb. 3-7: at Colorado/Utah

Feb. 10-14: Oregon/Oregon State

Feb. 17-21: at UCLA/USC

Feb. 24-28: Washington/Washington State

March 6/7: ASU

* Southwest Classic multi-team event

