Arizona to face UTEP instead of Sam Houston State, sets nonconference tipoff times

Arizona is now scheduled to face UTEP on Nov. 29 instead of Sam Houston State while the Wildcats also released an early set of tipoff times for six of their seven nonconference games, all of which will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.
The operator of the "Southwest Classic" multi-team event swapped in UTEP, not Arizona, which will still face Grambling State on Nov. 27 in its first game of the non-bracketed event.
Arizona is 62-39 alltime against its former Border and WAC conference rival from El Paso, but has only played the Miners three times in the past quarter-century. UA won the last matchup, 79-46, on Nov. 14, 2018 at McKale Center.
Here's how Arizona's schedule looks now, with exact Pac-12 dates for games after Christmas yet be announced, along with some game times and TV coverage. Fans will not be allowed until at least January, although friends and families of players likely will be.
(Arizona officially posted the nonconference part of its schedule Wednesday afternoon).
Nov. 25 NAU 5 p.m. Pac-12 Networks
Nov. 27 Grambling* 3 p.m. Pac-12 Networks
Nov. 29 UTEP* 4 p.m. Pac-12 Networks
Dec. 2 Colorado 6 p.m. Pac-12 Networks
Dec. 5 Northern Colorado TBA Pac-12 Networks
Dec. 9 Bakersfield 5 p.m. Pac-12 Networks
Dec. 16 Cal Baptist 5 p.m. Pac-12 Networks
Dec. 19 at Stanford TBA Pac-12 Networks
Dec. 22 Montana 5 p.m. Pac-12 Networks
Dec. 30-Jan 3: at Washington/Washington State
Jan. 6-10: UCLA/USC
Jan. 13-17: at Oregon/Oregon State
Jan. 20-24: at Arizona State
Jan. 27-31 California/Stanford
Feb. 3-7: at Colorado/Utah
Feb. 10-14: Oregon/Oregon State
Feb. 17-21: at UCLA/USC
Feb. 24-28: Washington/Washington State
March 6/7: ASU
* Southwest Classic multi-team event
