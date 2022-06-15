Arizona to host Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State) on Nov. 17 at McKale Center

Arizona has added a game with Utah Tech on Nov. 17 at McKale Center next season, getting the Wildcats closer to completing their 2022-23 men's basketball schedule.

Known as Dixie State currently until July 1, Utah Tech began transitioning to Division I in 2020-21 and joined the WAC. The Trailblazers were 13-18 overall and 6-12 in the WAC last season, finishing with a No. 278 ranking in Kenpom.

Arizona has three remaining home games to fill for next season, probably on the dates of Nov. 14, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20.

The Wildcats' 2022-23 schedule as of now:

Nov. 7 NAU

Nov. 11 Southern

Nov. 14 Home game TBD

Nov. 17 Utah Tech

Nov. 21-23 Maui Invitational (Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State, Texas Tech).

Dec. 1 at Utah

Dec. 4 California

Dec. 10 Indiana (MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas) Tentative

Dec. 13 Home game TBD

Dec. 17 Tennessee

Dec. 20 Home game TBD

The final 18 games of Arizona's Pac-12 schedule have not been announced but will likely begin on Dec. 29.

