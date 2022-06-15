Arizona to host Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State) on Nov. 17 at McKale Center

Arizona has added a game with Utah Tech on Nov. 17 at McKale Center next season, getting the Wildcats closer to completing their 2022-23 men's basketball schedule.
Known as Dixie State currently until July 1, Utah Tech began transitioning to Division I in 2020-21 and joined the WAC. The Trailblazers were 13-18 overall and 6-12 in the WAC last season, finishing with a No. 278 ranking in Kenpom.
Arizona has three remaining home games to fill for next season, probably on the dates of Nov. 14, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20.
The Wildcats' 2022-23 schedule as of now:
Nov. 7 NAU
Nov. 11 Southern
Nov. 14 Home game TBD
Nov. 17 Utah Tech
Nov. 21-23 Maui Invitational (Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State, Texas Tech).
Dec. 1 at Utah
Dec. 4 California
Dec. 10 Indiana (MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas) Tentative
Dec. 13 Home game TBD
Dec. 17 Tennessee
Dec. 20 Home game TBD
The final 18 games of Arizona's Pac-12 schedule have not been announced but will likely begin on Dec. 29.