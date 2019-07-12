Sean Miller and the Arizona Wildcats will face their former associate head coach, Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar, in the first round of the Wooden Legacy event at 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the Anaheim Arena.
Arizona will then play either UCF or Penn on Nov. 29, then a team from the other side of the bracket (Providence, Long Beach State, Wake Forest or the College of Charleston) on Sunday, Nov. 1. Ticket prices have not been announced.
The former longtime Washington head coach, Romar served as associate head coach in 2017-18 for the Wildcats before taking over Pepperdine last spring.
Here's UA's nonconference schedule as of now:
Arizona's 2019-20 nonconference schedule (Home games in CAPS):
Nov. 6 NAU
Nov. 10 ILLINOIS
Nov. 14 SAN JOSE STATE
Nov. 17 NEW MEXICO STATE
Nov. 21 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Nov. 24 LONG BEACH STATE (Wooden Legacy add-on game)
Nov. 28 Pepperdine, at Anaheim, Calif. (Wooden Legacy) 9 p.m. ESPN2
Nov. 29 UCF or Penn, at Anaheim, Calif. (Wooden Legacy) 7 p.m. (ESPNews) or 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2).
Dec. 1 Providence/Long Beach State/Wake Forest/College of Charleston, at Anaheim, Calif. (Wooden Legacy) TBA
Dec. 7 at Baylor
Dec. 11 NEBRASKA-OMAHA
Dec. 14 GONZAGA
Dec. 21 St. John’s (in San Francisco, Basketball Hall of Fame event)
Jan. 1-5 Pac-12 season begins. Dates and times TBA.
Romar says he's having to work quickly in evaluating this weekend for Pepperdine, especially with players from outside the Southern California region he hasn't seen as much.
Romar was already in Atlanta for the Under Armour events and arrived at Peach Jam on Friday.
"It's hard to get to see everybody," Romar said. "Everybody's so spread out and if you do see somebody, maybe you don't get to see him more than once. Sometimes it's hard."
Jalen Green and good friend Josh Christopher went head-to-head in the Peach Jam on Friday, with Christopher posting a double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds) for Vegas Elite in its 89-78 loss.
"We've been rocking since seventh grade," Green said. "On the court, it's war but off it" it's friendly.
Green had 13 points but was only 1 for 6 from 3-point range. Here's the box score, which is full of names that UA is targeting. (Not surprisingly, UA coach Sean Miller and associate Jack Murphy sat along the sidelines, as did Romar, Oregon State's Wayne Tinkle and Kentucky's John Calipari, among others).
There were already about 150 fans lined up to see LeBron James' son, Bronny, play in a game over two hours before it started. About 400 fans were expected to try to get in, with only half of them being able to do so.