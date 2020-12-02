 Skip to main content
Arizona to play Eastern Washington instead of COVID-stricken Northern Colorado on Saturday

With yet another opponent sidelined with COVID issues, Arizona announced it will host Eastern Washington on Saturday at McKale Center instead of Northern Colorado.

The game will still be held at the original time of noon, with television coverage on Pac-12 Networks.

Northern Colorado announced it was paused on Nov. 25 because of COVID issues, making Saturday's game unlikely to happen if 10 or 14-day quarantines were used.

Arizona has already had three of its first four games postponed or canceled because of COVID issues with their opponents. Eastern Washington, 0-1 after a loss to Washington State, also had a game canceled when COVID issues struck scheduled opponent Montana Tech.

