The Pac-12 announced a new "Coast-to-Coast" challenge against rotating conferences starting in December 2020, with Arizona joining the event a year later.
Arizona, ASU and USC will play teams from a conference to be named in 2021-22 at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena and then play their same opponents a year later in the New York City area during the 2022-23 season.
Colorado, Oregon and Washington will open "Coast to Coast" play next season at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Washington will face Oklahoma, Colorado will play TCU and Oregon will play an opponent to be named.
They will return those games in December 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, while UA, ASU and USC begin challenge play in Las Vegas.
"I know the coaches in our league are excited to get this," Washington coach Mike Hopkins said.
The Pac-12 hasn't held a conference-vs.-conference challenge since the Pac-10/Big 12 Hardwood Series was dissolved after 2010 in the wake of conference expansion.